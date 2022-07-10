Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €256.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €256.00 ($266.67) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($141.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €179.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.03.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

