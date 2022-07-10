Barclays Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $170.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie cut Netflix to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average of $328.32.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

