Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 750.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.40 ($9.09).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.36) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.44) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,314.22).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 456.50 ($5.53) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.27). The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

