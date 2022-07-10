Beacon Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,505.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $314,963.83 and approximately $28,505.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00137782 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

