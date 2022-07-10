Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $16.43 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Beam has a total market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,380,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.