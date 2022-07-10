Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00091846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00252263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008648 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

