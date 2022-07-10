Berenberg Bank Cuts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 112

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.36) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33 ($1.49).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 80.44 ($0.97) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.49. The company has a market capitalization of £930.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,122.60). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,515.86).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

