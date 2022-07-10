Berenberg Bank Raises Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 450

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

APF opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £310.41 million and a P/E ratio of 968.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.