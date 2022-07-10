Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 43.95 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.93). The company has a market cap of £61.27 million and a PE ratio of 399.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.80.
About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.
