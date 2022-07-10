BinaryX (BNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.58 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $113.57 or 0.00552306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $229.73 million and $14.58 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005491 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00178029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.