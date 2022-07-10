BitcoinPoS Hits Market Capitalization of $329,376.91 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $329,376.91 and $91.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,828,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,617,089 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

