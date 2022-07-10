BitForex Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166,071.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $11.09 million and $166,071.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.59 or 1.00003406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002666 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,584,342 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars.

