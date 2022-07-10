Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Cap of $176,797.48 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $176,797.48 and $15.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

