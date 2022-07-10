BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,006.00

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $76,006.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 116.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,853.41 or 1.00011728 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

