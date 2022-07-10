Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 26.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,224.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,689.46 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

