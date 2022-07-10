Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day moving average is $351.09. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.