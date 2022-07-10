Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 3,300 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock worth $527,228. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

