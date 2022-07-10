Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $844,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

