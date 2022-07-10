Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

