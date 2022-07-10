Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 408 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

