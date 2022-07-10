Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 450 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

