Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

