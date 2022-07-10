Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,163 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

