BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 472 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 472 ($5.72) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.93)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.48) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.14).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 386.55 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.80. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($377.63). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($444.85). Insiders have acquired a total of 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

