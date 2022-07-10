BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 472 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.BGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of £34.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.82.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

