BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 472 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of £34.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.82.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.