Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $31.56

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.80 on Friday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

