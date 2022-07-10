Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $61.17

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CYRX opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,095 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

