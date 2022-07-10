Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $17.39

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

