Brokers Issue Forecasts for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

