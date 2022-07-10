Brokers Set Expectations for Intertek Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intertek Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intertek Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,105.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

