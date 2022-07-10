Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.67 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

