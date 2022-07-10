BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE BRT opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

