Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $3.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

