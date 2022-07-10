CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 592,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 249,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

