Carbon Hits Market Cap of $7.49 Million (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $20,826.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,266,913 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

