Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:CPF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $605.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

