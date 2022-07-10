Ceres Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $31.01 or 0.00149170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $170,929.32 and approximately $546.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

