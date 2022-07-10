Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.33.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.