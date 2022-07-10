Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

