Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

