Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oasis Petroleum pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy pays out -62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.36 $319.60 million $41.49 2.63 Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.72 $6.33 billion ($3.18) -24.67

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Chesapeake Energy -2.03% 27.28% 12.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.46%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $94.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc. was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

