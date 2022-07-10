China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CJJD stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

