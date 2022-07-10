China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,639 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

