Citigroup Cuts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $150.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.87.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

