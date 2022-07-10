Citigroup Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $37.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.
Shares of PARA stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65.
About Paramount Global (Get Rating)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
