CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.