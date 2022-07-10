Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $78.35 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

