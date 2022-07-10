Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 728,795 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,795 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 4.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $291,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

