Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419,855 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

