Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

