Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $148,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

